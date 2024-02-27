Funeral prayers of martyred SP, constable offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayers of Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Ijaz and Constable Qaiser Khan who were martyred in two different incidents were offered at Police Line Mardan and Malik Saad Police line here.

The funeral prayer for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan were solemnly offered at the Police Lines, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance, while the funeral prayer of Constable Qaisar Khan was performed at Malik Saad Police Lines here. It was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other police officials.