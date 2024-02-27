Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Martyred SP, Constable Offered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Funeral prayers of martyred SP, constable offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayers of Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Ijaz and Constable Qaiser Khan who were martyred in two different incidents were offered at Police Line Mardan and Malik Saad Police line here.

The funeral prayer for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan were solemnly offered at the Police Lines, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance, while the funeral prayer of Constable Qaisar Khan was performed at Malik Saad Police Lines here. It was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other police officials.

Related Topics

Police Mardan Prayer From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan