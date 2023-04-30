Funeral prayers of Mian Aslam Bashir tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Mian Aslam Bashir who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 62, on Friday, April 28 here at Ittefaq Hospital, will be held at 187-H, Model Town on Monday at 10:00 am.

Mian Aslam was the son of Mian Bashir and younger brother of Mian Idrees Bashir.

He is survived by four daughters, a son and a widow, family sourcessaid here on Sunday.