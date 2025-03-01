Funeral Prayers Of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq Offered
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Funeral prayers of Chief JUI-S, Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq and three other victims of Akora Khattak blast were offered here on Saturday.
The funeral prayers were attended by former Ameer of Jamat Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, Afghan Consul General and social and political figures.
