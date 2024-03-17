Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of North Waziristan Terrorist Attack Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed, age 39 years and resident of Karachi and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shaheed, age 23 years and resident of District Talagang who embraced martyrdom while defending their motherland against the scourge of terrorism in Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, were offered at Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi.

President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, senior serving military and civil officers, relatives of Shuhada and locals of the area attended the funeral, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Sunday.

“Pakistan Army has consistently upheld the ideals of Faith, Unity and Discipline. Guided by these enduring principles, Pakistan Army has always endeavoured to set higher benchmarks of professionalism and loyalty in its unrelenting fight against terrorism. This noble sacrifice stands as another glorious testament to the unflinching resolve of our gallant sons, who have never hesitated to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of our Motherland. The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Armed Forces’’, the President said.

The bodies of Shuhada have been taken to their native home towns where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.

Karachi Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister ISPR Rawalpindi Talagang Sunday

