Funeral Prayers Of Police Constables Offered

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Funeral prayers of police constables offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable Dil Jan and Khan Nawab were offered here on Friday followed by their burial in their native towns with official honour.

The funeral prayer of Constable Khan Nawab was offered in district Tank which was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shoaib, representatives of security forces, civil society and media.

Khan Nawab embraced martyrdom in an attack by terrorists while performing his duty with the census team in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gomal district Tank the other day.

Police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levis official Bismillah, FC official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan received bullet injuries in the attack, however they survived.

Shaheed Constable Dil Jan embraced martyrdom in village Parwala near Sadar police station in district Lakki Marwat when two terrorists targeted him during census duty.

His funeral was performed with official honour at Police Lines and was attended by RPO Banu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, DPO Muhammad Ashfaq, Colonel Shahid of Pakistan Army, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Hadi, officers and Jawans of police.

