Funeral Prayers Of Police Personnel Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Funeral prayers of police personnel held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The funeral prayer of martyred policemen in the terrorist attack was performed in the police lines here on Thursday.

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, GOC Ninth Division Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Kohat Sher Akbar, Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan, District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, officials of Police, Pak Army, district administration, families of martyrs and citizens attended the prayer.

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, local police, officials of Pakistan Army and district administration laid wreaths on the coffins of the martyrs after which the bodies were dispatched to their respective areas.

It is pertinent to mention that three police personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorists’ attack on a police check post near Lachi Toll Plaza on Kohat-Indus Highway here that other day. A civilian was also martyred in the attack.

APP/arq-adi

