Funeral prayers of Quetta helicopter crash martyrs offered: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a helicopter crash during the flood relief operations in Balochistan were offered in their native towns, and participated by the senior military officials, civilians and their relatives.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, the Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Talha Shaheed was offered in Rawalpindi. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior serving and retired military officials, relatives of the Shaheed and people from all walks of life attended the prayer.

Major Talha was buried with full military honour as a Pakistan Army contingent presented guard of honour.

Lt Gen Mirza presented the National Flag to his father and also laid a wreath on his grave.

The funeral prayer of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison, senior military and civil officials including district police officer and deputy commissioner attended the funeral.

A Pakistan Army contingent presented guard of honour to the Shaheed, while the National Flag was presented to his family and a wreath were laid on his grave.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Major Saeed was held in Larkana. The Commander Logistics Pannu Aqil Garrison, serving senior officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the prayer.

The National Flag was also presented to his father.