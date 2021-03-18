UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Raja Iqbal Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Funeral prayers of Raja Iqbal offered

The Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent businessman, social worker and CEO of Morning Bread Raja M. Iqbal who was passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest, was offered in Naseerabad near Koh-e-Noor Mills here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent businessman, social worker and CEO of Morning Bread Raja M. Iqbal who was passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest, was offered in Naseerabad near Koh-e-Noor Mills here Thursday.

His funeral prayer was led by Maulana Samiul Haq Chitrali which was also attended by centeral leader jamaat Islami Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqshbandi, Ameer-e-Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi district Syed Arif Sherazi, Naib Ameer Raza Ahmed Shah, Secretary Information JI Malik Muhammad Azam, former MNA of PML-N Malik Ibrar Ahmed, CEO of Qazi Enterprises Shaukat Mehmood Qazi besides his friends, notables and large number of people from the area.

The Qul of Raja Muhammad Iqbal would be offered at his residence in Naseerabad near Koh-e-Noor Mills on 19 March after Friday prayers.

More Stories From Pakistan

