Funeral prayers of renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas held in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayers of legendary Pashto comedy artist Mirawas were offered in his hometown of Charsadda.

A large number of people, including political figures, social activists and individuals from various schools of thought, attended the funeral.

After the prayers, a Fateha (Dua) recitation was held for the departed soul.

Mirawas, who had been suffering from diabetes and kidney disease, passed away yesterday at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness.

In his final days, he battled multiple health complications and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The iconic Pashto comedian was born in 1955 in Malakhel village, Tangi tehsil, Charsadda district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His death has left a void in Pashto entertainment, with fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a true legend.

The government awarded him the prestigious Pride of Performance in acknowledgment of his services to Pashto arts and culture.