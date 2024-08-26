Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Security Forces' Martyrs Offered At FC Headquarters Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

The funeral prayers of security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan on Monday were offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The funeral prayers of security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan on Monday were offered at FC Headquarters Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Commander Balochistan Corps, IG FC Balochistan (North), IG Police Balochistan and other civil and military officials participated in the funeral prayer, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas, where the martyrs will be buried with full military honours, it said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Prayer

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

8 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

8 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

8 hours ago
 NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

9 hours ago
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

9 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

9 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

9 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

9 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces fo ..

Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan