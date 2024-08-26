Funeral Prayers Of Security Forces' Martyrs Offered At FC Headquarters Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 11:54 PM
The funeral prayers of security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan on Monday were offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The funeral prayers of security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan on Monday were offered at FC Headquarters Quetta.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Commander Balochistan Corps, IG FC Balochistan (North), IG Police Balochistan and other civil and military officials participated in the funeral prayer, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas, where the martyrs will be buried with full military honours, it said.
