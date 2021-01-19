Funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable offered

Funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable Naveed Asghar was offered at Police Line Headquarters, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable Naveed Asghar was offered at Police Line Headquarters, informed police spokesman.

Rawalpindi RPO, CPO, Chief Traffic Officer, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs and other senior police officers and personnel attended the funeral prayer.

A smart contingent of police presented the salute to the martyr.

Constable Naveed Asghar Shaheed was martyred while fighting the drug pushers yesterday.

RPO Imran Ahmar said the martyrs were our pride whose eternal sacrifices are a source of honor and respect for the department.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that sacrifices of police martyrs would always be remembered, adding that police department was standing with the martyrs families in this hour of grief.