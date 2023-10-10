Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Shaheed Major Raza, Havaldar Nisar Offered With Full Military Honours

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Funeral prayers of Shaheed Major Raza, Havaldar Nisar offered with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The funeral prayers of Major Raza Ali Shah, Shaheed, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad, Shaheed, who were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists on the night of October 8 and 9, were offered with full military honors in their native towns.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the funeral prayer of Major Raza Ali Shaheed (martyred) was performed with full military honors in his native town of Sargodha.

A large number of family members, relatives, Pakistani army officers, local elders and people from different walks of life attended in the funeral prayer.

The funeral prayer of Shaheed Havaldar Nisar Ahmed was performed in his native town of Vehari, which was attended by family members, relatives, Pakistan Army officers and local elders.

The ISPR said, "These sacrifices of the brave men of Pakistan Army strengthen our resolve in the war against terrorism. This war of ours will continue until the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland."

