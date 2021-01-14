Funeral prayers of SI offered

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of Sub Inspector, Muhammad Idrees, who passed away due to cardiac arrest, was offered in Murree here on Wednesday.

A large number of police officials, cops, and people of area attended funeral prayer.

Sub Inspector Muhammad Idrees was suffering from heart disease who was undergoing treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology RIC.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that SI Muhammad Idrees's was a hardworking and capable police officer whose services to the police department will always be remembered.

