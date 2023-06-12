Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Inter Services Public Relations says that these soldiers include Subedar Asghar Ali Shaheed (age 40 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad).

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Funeral prayers of soldiers who embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District were offered at their native hometowns.

According to the ISPR, these soldiers include Subedar Asghar Ali Shaheed (age 40 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad).

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours.

Senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs.