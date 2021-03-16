UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Soldiers Sultan Ali Shaheed And Soldier Faraz Ali Shaheed Was Offered In Gilgit Today

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Funeral prayers of Soldiers Sultan Ali Shaheed and Soldier Faraz Ali Shaheed was offered in Gilgit today

Funeral prayers of Soldiers Sultan Ali Shaheed and Soldier Faraz Ali Shaheed, the two young soldiers of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts who were martyred due to heavy avalanche in Siachen Glacier, was offered here on Monday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of Soldiers Sultan Ali Shaheed and Soldier Faraz Ali Shaheed, the two young soldiers of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts who were martyred due to heavy avalanche in Siachen Glacier, was offered here on Monday.

Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Director General, senior civil and military officials and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer. On this occasion, a well-armed contingent of Pakistan Army saluted the martyrs.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas of ChoSun Hunza and Nagarl Gilgit. Shaheed Faraz Ali was buried in his ancestral graveyard in Nigral while the body of soldier Sultan Ali was sent to his native area Chapursan where he will be buried with full military honors on Tuesday.

