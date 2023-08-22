Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of South Waziristan Martyrs Offered At Wana

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Funeral prayers of South Waziristan martyrs offered at Wana

The funeral prayers of martyrs, who embraced Shahadat on Tuesday while fighting valiantly against terrorists during intense exchange of fire between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, were offered at Wana

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of martyrs, who embraced Shahadat on Tuesday while fighting valiantly against terrorists during intense exchange of fire between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, were offered at Wana.

The Shuhada would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Corps Commander Peshawar and other senior serving officers attended the funeral prayers.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

