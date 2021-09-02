UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Syed Ali Geelani Offered In Karachi

Funeral prayers of Syed Ali Geelani offered in Karachi

Funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri liberation leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were offered in absentia here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri liberation leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were offered in absentia here on Thursday.

Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and local PTI leaders and workers in a large number attended the funeral prayers in absentia at Muhammadi Masjid, Ayoub Goth area of Karachi.

They expressed heartfelt sorrow over demise of the veteran leader of Kashmiri Liberation Movement Syed Ali Geelani. They also offered Fatiha and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Later, they also staged a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and oppressive Indian regime that not only kept Syed Ali Geelani under house arrest for past many years but also obstructed his funeral rituals.

While speaking at the occasion Haleem Adil Sheikh paid glowing tribute to courage, determination and fearless struggle of Syed Ali Geelani and said that Syed Ali Geelani was protagonist of Kashmir's liberation movement and his life is a beacon of light for youth and liberation movement of IIOJK.

Syed Ali Geelani never bowed down before oppressive regimes and striven all along his life for the cause of freedom of Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation and remained at forefront of the Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination.

Geelani dedicated his life to the cause of emancipation of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and remained steadfast against barbarism and brutality of occupying Indian forces, he said.

Entire Pakistani nation was paying a glowing tribute to his courageous and unwavering struggle as his funeral prayers were being offered in every nook and corner of the country, Haleem said and assured Kashmiri brethren of unwavering support to their struggle for self determination.

Haleem Adil Sheikh stressed on people to stand united in support of Kashmiri nation as the time was near when Kashmiri people would decide their own future.

"PTI government is raising the issue of Kashmir at international forums effectively and soon the world will see Pakistani flag hoisting in Jammu and Kashmir," Haleem maintained.

