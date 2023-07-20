Funeral prayers of three martyred policemen of Bara attack offered

Funeral prayers of three martyred policemen were offered at Shakas police lines at Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Funeral prayers of three martyred policemen were offered at Shakas police lines at Khyber.

Besides others, the funeral prayers were attended by IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Chief Capital Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, DPOs, political leaders and people of all walks of life.

Later, bodies of constables Anwar Khan, Tayyab and Sher Bahadar were shifted to their native areas for burial.

The smartly turned out contingent presented salutes to the martyrs and people offered Fateha.