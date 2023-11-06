Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Tirah Operation Martyrs Held At Peshawar Garrison

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 11:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayers of valiant sons of the soil, who embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, were held at Peshawar Garrison on Monday.

The Corps Commander Peshawar, and a large number of serving officers and Jawans, civil officials and general public attended the funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age 31 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Naik Rafique Khan (age 27 years, resident of Charsadda District) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33 years, resident of Murree District), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyrs would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns, it added

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

