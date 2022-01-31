Funeral prayers of two martyred policemen offered in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Funeral prayers of two martyred policemen offered in Hangu.

The funeral prayers of two martyred Traffic Police constables were offered with official protocol at Police Line Hangu.

Both police personnel were killed by unknown men riding on motorcycle earlier in morning in Doaba area.

Regional Police Officer RPO, Tahir Ayub, DPO Hangu Ikramullah, DPO Orakzai Nisar Ahmed, police officers, political and social personalities attended the funeral prayer.

Police contingent presented salute to the coffins of both martyred.

Regional Police Officer RPO, Tahir Ayub said"Police is front line force fighting against terrorism and given great sacrifices to protect lives and properties of citizen."He said"Culprits will be arrested and given exemplary punishment."