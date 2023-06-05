UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Two Martyred Soldiers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023

The funeral prayers of Lance Naik Mairaj Uddin Shaheed (23 years, resident of D.I Khan) and Naik Zaheer Abbas (38 years, resident of District Khushab) who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan while fighting gallantly with terrorists, were offered at their respective hometowns

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours. Senior serving & retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal / external threats and hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

