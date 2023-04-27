Funeral prayers of two martyred soldiers offered with military honour

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of two soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their motherlands were offered with military honour at their native towns on Thursday.

Both the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Martyred Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah, 26, resident of Charsadda District and Sepoy Basit Ali, 24, resident of Peshawar District along with their colleagues fought gallantly and effectively engaged the terrorists, killing two of them and injuring four others.

A large number of military and civil officers besides heirs of the martyrs and area people attended the funeral prayers. All the attendees offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.