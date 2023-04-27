UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Two Martyred Soldiers Offered With Military Honour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Funeral prayers of two martyred soldiers offered with military honour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of two soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their motherlands were offered with military honour at their native towns on Thursday.

Both the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Martyred Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah, 26, resident of Charsadda District and Sepoy Basit Ali, 24, resident of Peshawar District along with their colleagues fought gallantly and effectively engaged the terrorists, killing two of them and injuring four others.

A large number of military and civil officers besides heirs of the martyrs and area people attended the funeral prayers. All the attendees offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Fire Army Martyrs Shaheed Exchange ISPR Charsadda Family All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

2 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

17 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

32 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

32 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.