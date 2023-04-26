Funeral prayers of victims of Kabul deadly blast offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of martyrs of an explosive blast in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Tehsil Kabul, were offered in district Swat and the bodies were laid to rest with official protocol.

The funeral prayer of police Head Constable Ismat Ali was offered at the police line in Swat wherein the district police chief along with other police officers laid flowers at the grave of the martyr cop.

Similarly, the funeral prayers of martyred police officials Khalilur Rehman and Fazal Raziq were performed in Lower Chitral with official honour.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ikramullah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Khan, representatives of armed forces and local notables attended the funeral.

Both, Shaheed Fazal Khaliq and Shaheed Khalilur Rahman joined the police force together and achieved the great status of martyrdom together in the Kabul Police Line blast.

The funeral prayer of Shaheed CTD Inspector Javed Iqbal was performed in Police Lines Bannu. A police contingent presented a salute to the martyr.

Later, the police and army officers laid wreaths on the grave of the martyr.