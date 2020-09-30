Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident offered

The funeral prayers of nine people, who were charred to death in a deadly accident occurred last week on M9 motorway, were held in Latifabad area of Hyderabad on Wednesday

The bodies, after identification through DNA testing process, were brought from Karachi to Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon.

Bodies of Asad Khan, his wife Shehzadi, daughters Shehnaz, Sumera and granddaughter Ume Habiba of Latifabad unit 5; Nasir Khan, Muhammad Hassan Nasir and Qamar Bano w/o Ghulam Sabir Shaikh of Latifabad unit 12 and Humera w/o Irfan resident of Latifabad unit 11 were laid to rest in local graveyards after offering funeral prayers in their respective areas.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life including leaders of different political and religious parties and social organizations have attended the funeral prayers and shared their grief with the bereaved families.