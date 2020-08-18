UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Women, Children Drowned In Keenjhar Lake Offered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:51 PM

People along with friends and relatives of the family that lost their lives in a tragic incident of drowning at Keenjhar Lake attended the funeral prayers offered here in Mehmoodabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :People along with friends and relatives of the family that lost their lives in a tragic incident of drowning at Keenjhar Lake attended the funeral prayers offered here in Mehmoodabad.

Victims that included children along with women belonged to a single family who went on a picnic to a popular recreational site Keenjhar Lake, located near Thatta, meeting a tragic fate as the boat they were in capsized due to overloading.

Sad scenes were witnessed on the occasion as it was difficult for the family itself and also those living in their neighborhood that precious lives were lost in just few hours time.

"These children were friends of our kids while our women were also closely connected as we had been living in the area for years and suddenly found them to be no more," said Abdul Khaliq a resident of the area.

The deceased were laid to rest at local graveyard amidst the presence of a sizable number of people.

