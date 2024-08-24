Funeral prayers of Yazd martyred offered in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The funeral prayers of Wafa Abbas and Javed Denari, who were martyred in a coach accident in the city of Yazd, Iran, were offered at Zulfiqar Bagh in Larkana city here on Saturday.

The family members, including the social and religious leaders of the city, and journalists, were present and lawyers as well as hundreds of people from the surrounding area participated in large numbers.

However, the funeral prayers of Kashif Ali Sheikh and Shahid Salman Sheikh, residents of Bakrani Road, were offered at the Sheikh Imam Bargah of Hamal Mohalla in the city, Naseem Akhtar Khawar of Wara, Montazar.

The funeral prayer of Mehdi was offered at Warah Tulka of Qamber Shahdadkot district Government High school and the funeral prayer of other martyrs of Larkana city was offered at various Imambargahs in which leaders of political and social organizations, journalists, and citizens participated in large numbers.