Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train accident

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of 13 people who died in a deadly train accident near Nawabshah were offered here on Monday and later buried in their native graveyards.

According to a report,13 people including five women of Tando Adam were also killed in a fatal train incident that occurred on Sunday.

Funeral prayers were attended by the Chairman Municipal Committee Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Vice Chairman Malak Zulfqar Ali, Lala Ayoub, Abdul Rehman Ansari, office bearers of Anjuman-e-Taajiran Tand Adam and large number of different political, social leaders and relatives. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Asadullah Khoso also expressed condoles with the heirs of the victims at their residences.