Funeral Prayers Offered For Late Senior Journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Funeral prayers offered for late senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Funeral prayers for late vice president of the National Press Club, senior journalist and Geo tv anchorperson Arshad Waheed Chaudhry were offered here at Media Town.

A large number of journalists, mediamen, office bearers and residents attended his Namaz e Janaza.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister, Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate, Minister for Information, parliamentarians and political leaders have expressed their condolences on the death of Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

Late Arshad Chaudhry was diagnosed with Covid 19 and had been on ventilator for quite some time after developing complications.

More Stories From Pakistan

