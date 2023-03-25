UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Offered For Mother Of APP's Scribe

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 11:09 PM

The mother of Shaukat Chandio, in-charge Sindhi service of the premium news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away here on Saturday

The deceased was buried in Farid Khan Chandio, a village in the suburbs of Kadhan, district Badin.

Colleagues and friends of the bereaved family, including the officers, staff, and Managing Director of APP Muhammad Asim, along with renowned writers and journalists of Sindh, expressed their condolences and offered their prayers for the deceased.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of local people.

