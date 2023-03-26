UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Offered For Mother Of APP's Scribe

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Funeral prayers offered for mother of APP's scribe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The mother of Shaukat Chandio, in-charge Sindhi service of the premier news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away here on Saturday.

The deceased was buried in Farid Khan Chandio, a village in the suburbs of Kadhan, district Badin.

Colleagues and friends of the bereaved family, including the officers, staff, and Managing Director of APP Muhammad Asim, along with renowned writers and journalists of Sindh, expressed their condolences and offered their prayers for the deceased.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of local people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Badin Prayer Family

Recent Stories

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to ..

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to Be 'No Longer Explosive' - Pu ..

37 minutes ago
 Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Ar ..

Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus - Putin

37 minutes ago
 Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Inv ..

Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Involvement in Nord Stream Explos ..

38 minutes ago
 Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan ..

Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan: Dr Afnan Ullah

38 minutes ago
 New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest

40 minutes ago
 Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.