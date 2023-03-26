ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The mother of Shaukat Chandio, in-charge Sindhi service of the premier news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away here on Saturday.

The deceased was buried in Farid Khan Chandio, a village in the suburbs of Kadhan, district Badin.

Colleagues and friends of the bereaved family, including the officers, staff, and Managing Director of APP Muhammad Asim, along with renowned writers and journalists of Sindh, expressed their condolences and offered their prayers for the deceased.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of local people.