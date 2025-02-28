Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Offered Of Brave Constable Held In Shikarpure

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The funeral prayer of Police Constable Muhammad Ramzan Bhutto, who attained the great rank of martyrdom, was held with full official honors at the Police Lines Headquarters in Shikarpur on Friday. A brave son of Sindh Police was honored with a salute by a special contingent of Shikarpure Police.

The funeral prayer was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Nasirr Aftab, SSP Shikarpure, leaders from various schools of thought, civil society, ordinary citizens, the martyr's family, and residents of the area, along with a large number of police officers, personnel, and Rangers officers and personnel.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon laid flowers on the martyr's body. The martyred police constable joined Sindh Police in 214 and served at various locations, performing his duties diligently. The martyr is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter.

DIGP Larkana, in his message, stated that all officers and personnel of Sindh Police stand like an iron wall for the restoration of peace and order. We are proud of our martyrs and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the establishment of peace.

