Funeral prayers offered of brave Head Constable held in Jacobabad Police Headquarters

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) LARKANA, Aug 23(APP) The funeral prayers of Head Constable Ghulam Qadir Mehr, who attained the exalted rank of martyrdom, were offered with full state honors in his ancestral village, Khawand Bakhsh Khosa Bhutta Garhi of Jackabad District on Saturday.

A salute was presented to the brave son of Sindh Police by a special contingent of Jacobabad Police. The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of DIGP Larkana Nasir Aftab,DSR Rangers, leaders from various schools of thought, civil society, common citizens, the martyr's family, local residents, along with a large number of police officers, personnel, and Rangers officers and personnel.

Flowers were laid on the martyr's mortal remains on behalf of the Honorable IGP Sindh.

In his message, DIGP Larkana said that all officers and personnel of Sindh Police stand like an iron wall for the restoration of peace and order; we are proud of our martyrs and will not hesitate from any sacrifice for the establishment of peace.Today, while performing his duties within the jurisdiction of Police Station Garhi Hasan PP RD52, Jacobabad district, he drank from the cup of martyrdom.