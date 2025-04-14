Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Offered Of Two Brave Sons Of Sindh Police Held In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Funeral prayers offered of two brave sons of Sindh police held in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayers of two brave sons of the Sindh Police, who sacrificed their lives for peace, were held on Monday.

Police officer Muhammad Ayub Ghanghro, who was martyred while performing duties at Karachi’s Chakiwara Police Station, was laid to rest with official honors in his ancestral village, Bhai Khan Ghanghro.

The funeral was attended by SP Investigation, ASP Ratodero, retired Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Ali, police officials, personnel, and individuals from various walks of life.

Meanwhile, Head Constable Mir Muhammad Kalhoro, who was martyred after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident while on duty in the Hadirat Rasoolabad area under the jurisdiction of Shahid DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police Station in Larkana city, was honored at a funeral held at the Larkana Police Headquarters.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, stated in his message, “Martyrs and ghazis (wounded heroes) are the pride of the police department. Their sacrifices have tightened the noose around criminals.”

