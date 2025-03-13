Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Offered Of Two Railway Employees Martyred In Jafar Express Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Funeral prayers offered of two railway employees martyred in Jafar Express incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers of two railway employees, Constable Shamroz Khan and Carriage Staff Mumtaz, who were martyred in the Jafar Express incident on Thursday, were offered at the Railway Hockey Ground.

The funeral prayers were attended by Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, IG Pakistan Railways Police Muhammad Tahir Rai and other officers.

The Railway Police also presented a guard of honor to the martyred employees.

