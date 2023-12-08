'Funfair' at Govt Girls College Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A funfair was organised at the Government Post-graduate College for Girls, Chandni Chowk, here on Friday, which was inaugurated by Principal Professor Saeeda Jamshed.

The colourful event was participated by Madam Ghazala Mah Jabeen, teachers and students.

Various stalls were set up by students and the college administration, which were thronged by students and visitors.

Students also presented various cultural programmes at the funfair, which were appreciated by the audience.

Later, the principal distributed prizes among students, who had set up beautiful stalls and exhibited outstanding cultural performances.