Open Menu

'Funfair' At Govt Girls College Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

'Funfair' at Govt Girls College Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A funfair was organised at the Government Post-graduate College for Girls, Chandni Chowk, here on Friday, which was inaugurated by Principal Professor Saeeda Jamshed.

The colourful event was participated by Madam Ghazala Mah Jabeen, teachers and students.

Various stalls were set up by students and the college administration, which were thronged by students and visitors.

Students also presented various cultural programmes at the funfair, which were appreciated by the audience.

Later, the principal distributed prizes among students, who had set up beautiful stalls and exhibited outstanding cultural performances.

Related Topics

Jamshed Event Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

6 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

15 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

15 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

15 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

15 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

15 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

15 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

15 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan