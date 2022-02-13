Funfair brings smiles on students' faces

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :After a long gap, the LA Salle Higher Secondary School brought smiles on the faces of students by organizing a mega funfair on Sunday. Over two dozens stalls of edibles and games were installed for students and their parents at the event.

Gorgeously dressed, the joy of kids knew no bound and they participated in the event vibrantly. They enjoyed themselves with horse riding and beautifully decorated bicycle in a vast ground of the school. Haunted House and jungle game were other attractions for the students besides live music.

Principal Shah George said that the funfair pulled a large number of parents and their response was overwhelming. He stated that students were missing such co-curricular activities for a long time adding that it was the second mega event after sports gala of the school.

He informed that before the annual examination in next month, the students had a chance to refresh themselves by taking part in it.

He appreciated Administrator Zohaib Gill, Vice Principal Samuel Sardar and his team for arranging a nice event for students and their parents.

Maroosha Khan, a 9th grader student informed that though they were having their fitness test before BISE exams, they cherished it to their fullest. She maintained that school administration should keep on organizing the festive events off and on as these infuse new energy level to students for studying harder.