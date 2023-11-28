Open Menu

Funfair Concludes At UoS College Of Law

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Funfair concludes at UoS College of Law

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The College of Law, University of Sargodha (UoS), organized a ‘’Fun Vaganza & Character/Costume Day’’ to spread joy and creativity on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the "fun gala" and highlighted the significance of nurturing young talent and cultural harmony within the society.

More than 30 stalls of food, beverages, games, competitions, swings, and other activities were arranged for the fun of the students. Visiting the stalls, Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas said, "It was a remarkable display of students' creativity to celebrate cultural diversity and spirit across the campus."

Students wore different costumes. The event also featured a range of activities including a costume competition, character impersonation contests, cultural dances and interactive games.

District Police Officer (DPO) Fasial Kamran, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Gulam Yasin, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the gala.

