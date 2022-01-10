UrduPoint.com

Funfair Organized At Agricultural College Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A one-day funfair was organized at Agricultural College University of Sargodha on Monday.

Students set up stalls of various items and also provided information to visitors on agricultural commodities and related items.

Principal Agricultural College Prof Dr Muhammad Athar Nadeem said that students should take part in academic and research activities as well as extra-curricular activities as it enhances their confidence.

He said the students of Agriculture college have immense natural talent and such healthy activities would be organized in future also.

Deputy Registrar Muhammad Farooq, Assistant Director sports Rana Abdul Mohsin,State Officer Rana Qudus Zainul Abidin, teachers and a large number of students werepresent on the occasion.

