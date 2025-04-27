FunLand Sealed After Girl’s Death; Committee Formed For Inquiry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has took immediate action after the death of a 12-year-old girl and ordered an inquiry in addition to sealing premises of the FunLand.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Sunday that 12-year-old Hamna daughter of Ghulam Mustafa resident of Doctor City Faisalabad had fallen down from the ride of an electric swing in the FunLand on last Saturday night which caused her death in the hospital.
After receiving information about the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl, the DC has directed for immediate sealing of the amusement facility.
He also constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident.
The committee headed by Deputy Director Development with District Emergency Officer and Civil Defense Officer as members would complete the investigation within 48 hours.
It would submit its detailed report to the Deputy Commissioner and further action would be taken against the responsible on the base of inquiry report, he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragedy and assured that the responsible for the negligence would not be tolerated at all.
He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and said that they would be provided justice at each cost as the entire administration stands with them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solidarity rally held in Pasrur for Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Strict security measures for churches1 minute ago
-
NDMA sends 15th relief consignment to Gaza, 26th for war-torn Middle East1 minute ago
-
FunLand sealed after girl’s death; committee formed for inquiry1 minute ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle 720 kg drugs abroad1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary delegation meets with Secretary General MWL1 minute ago
-
PML-N holds rally in solidarity with Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Cultural Fusion 2025 celebrated at GAUS2 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil infiltration attempt, killed 54 Khawarij terrorists: ISPR11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China can collaborate on feature, animation films: Azma11 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers, liquor supplier held11 minutes ago
-
Rescue firefighters extinguish mountain-fire near Darra Adam Khel21 minutes ago