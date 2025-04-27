Open Menu

FunLand Sealed After Girl’s Death; Committee Formed For Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has took immediate action after the death of a 12-year-old girl and ordered an inquiry in addition to sealing premises of the FunLand.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Sunday that 12-year-old Hamna daughter of Ghulam Mustafa resident of Doctor City Faisalabad had fallen down from the ride of an electric swing in the FunLand on last Saturday night which caused her death in the hospital.

After receiving information about the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl, the DC has directed for immediate sealing of the amusement facility.

He also constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

The committee headed by Deputy Director Development with District Emergency Officer and Civil Defense Officer as members would complete the investigation within 48 hours.

It would submit its detailed report to the Deputy Commissioner and further action would be taken against the responsible on the base of inquiry report, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragedy and assured that the responsible for the negligence would not be tolerated at all.

He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and said that they would be provided justice at each cost as the entire administration stands with them.

