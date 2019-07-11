Funny remarks in SC as lawyer named ‘Astaghfirullah’ appears

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

There were chuckles in the court hearing this name, which in Arabic means seeking forgiveness from Allah.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) An interesting situation developed in Supreme Court on Thursday when a lawyer named Astaghfirullah appeared before the court.

A Supreme Court bench was hearing a murder case when the lawyer named Astaghfirullah appeared.

The Supreme Court judge politely remarked, “You have got a very nice name. I like to take your name as it decreases my sins.

”

The people present at the courtroom laughed at these funny remarks by the judge.

Lawyer Astaghfirullah was representing Alam Zeb from Bajaur.

The lawyer said that the trial court had rejected his client’s bail petition in the murder case. However, the high court had ordered to release him on bail.

The opponent party had challenged the bail.

The Supreme Court after hearing the arguments rejected the bail petition of Astaghfirullah’s client Alam Zeb.