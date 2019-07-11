UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funny Remarks In SC As Lawyer Named ‘Astaghfirullah’ Appears

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:46 PM

Funny remarks in SC as lawyer named ‘Astaghfirullah’ appears

There were chuckles in the court hearing this name, which in Arabic means seeking forgiveness from Allah.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) An interesting situation developed in Supreme Court on Thursday when a lawyer named Astaghfirullah appeared before the court.

A Supreme Court bench was hearing a murder case when the lawyer named Astaghfirullah appeared.

There were chuckles in the court hearing this name, which in Arabic means seeking forgiveness from Allah.

The Supreme Court judge politely remarked, “You have got a very nice name. I like to take your name as it decreases my sins.

The people present at the courtroom laughed at these funny remarks by the judge.

Lawyer Astaghfirullah was representing Alam Zeb from Bajaur.

The lawyer said that the trial court had rejected his client’s bail petition in the murder case. However, the high court had ordered to release him on bail.

The opponent party had challenged the bail.

The Supreme Court after hearing the arguments rejected the bail petition of Astaghfirullah’s client Alam Zeb.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Supreme Court Nice From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Brain-damaged French patient dies after doctors re ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC Group CEO meets Russian Energy Minister in M ..

19 minutes ago

Russia to Present July 12 New Data on Chemical Wea ..

16 minutes ago

Roti, naan prices doubled

23 minutes ago

US to probe alleged abuse of migrant children by b ..

25 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence re ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.