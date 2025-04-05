- Home
Furnishing Common Man With Latest Basic Amenities Of Life Stands Atop Government's Priorities: AJK PM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has reaffirmed his resolve to furnish the common man with basic amenities of life to including latest road infrastructure, access to better healthcare and education facilities, which he described as top priority of his government.
During a meeting with a delegation from Baandi Mithi Rait area of his parent Bhimber district which called on him on Saturday, the PM highlighted the government's commitment to equitable distribution of development funds, aiming for balanced growth and the welfare of all citizens throughout the state.
"We are ensuring that development funds are allocated fairly across all Constituencies in Azad Kashmir to foster growth, progress and prosperity," he stated.
"We are particularly concentrating on enhancing road infrastructure to boost tourism in the region," he said.
Referring to various public interest initiatives launched by his government in Bhimber, he mentioned, "A 200-bed hospital is currently under construction in Bhimber, following the establishment of a university that combines academic excellence with modern facilities and a nurturing learning environment.
He also pointed out that the construction of a Danish school represents another significant contribution to the education-focused community of Bhimber.
The delegation, led by former District Council candidate Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his dedicated service to the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
