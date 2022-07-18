Furnishing voters with equal opportunity to exercise right of vote freely stands as essence of democracy: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Jul 17 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that democratic traditions should not be limited to just writings and statements but these traditions should be put in practice to ensure real democracy.

The AJK PM said this while visiting the PTI Central Secretariat in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

PTI's Central Secretary General Asad Umar, Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari, Senior Leader PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi, Central Leader Iftikhar Durrani and Chairman Election Cell Riyaz Fatiana were present on the occasion.

He said that people talk a lot about western democracy but nobody contemplates on the essence of democracy in the western world. "There is neither personalism in western democracy nor any example of oppression", he said.

"Providing equal opportunities to people is the real democracy", he said adding that the government's sole responsibility was to provide equal opportunity to all voters to exercise their right without any prejudice and party bias.

"We must show tolerance and patience and give the voter the right to freedom of opinion", the AJK PM said, adding that it was high time that the people should follow the democratic traditions in letter and spirit to move the country forward.

"Imran Khan is a man of strong nerves who has always shown sportsman spirit", he said, adding that Pakistan's youth were standing like a solid rock with their leader Imran Khan.

Sardar Tanveer on the occasion also visited the central election campaign cell where he was received by former Parliamentary Secretary for law Malika Bukhari, Central Deputy Secretary Information PTI Toafsee Abbasi and others.