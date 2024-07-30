Furniture association to support Businessman Forum in SCCI elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Furniture Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced full support to Businessman Forum in upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections.

The assurance was given by a delegation of Furniture Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its chairman Syed Ejaz Ali Shah during a meeting with SCCI President, Fuad Ishaq held here at the chamber house on Tuesday.

The Association office bearers including president Feroz Shah, General Secretary Asif Khan, Senior Vice president Umair Jamal, Joint Secretary Ulfatur Rehman, executive member Syed Asim Ali and media advisor were present in the meeting.

Members of the delegation announced full support to the Businessman Forum in SCCI’ election 2024-26 and expressed trust on the leadership of the forum leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

The delegation said the Businessman Forum is an effective voice of the business community which is fully capable to highlight the community issues and resolve them amicably by taking up with government and relevant institutions.

Fuad Ishaq, while speaking on the occasion said SCCI has always struggled for protection of business community interests, resolution of issues and provision facilities and incentives in which they remained successful.

Earlier, the Association chairman Syed Ejaz Ali Shah apprised the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq regarding issues attached with the Furniture Industry.

Fuad Ishaq assured the delegation to take up all issues with relevant authorities in an effective manner and resolve them