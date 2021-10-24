Furniture, cloth shops gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A furniture and three cloth shops were reduced to ashes in the precinct of Mansoorabad and Factory Area police stations during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that due to short-circuiting, a fire erupted in a furniture shop at Chowki Bazaar Mansoorabad, and another fire at three cloth shops near Hamza Kanda Lal Mill Chowk Factory Area.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings of these shops and burnt the precious material.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spots and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents.