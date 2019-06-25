Furniture, electronics appliances gutted in Mardan

Goods worth millions of rupees were gutted in two fire incidents erupted in separate areas of the city here on Tuesday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Goods worth millions of rupees were gutted in two fire incidents erupted in separate areas of the city here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, first incident occurred in a furniture factory, Chad Deco furniture, Goojar Garhi.

Fire engulfed main building of the factory in a jiffy and destroyed furniture worth millions of rupees. Fire fighters broke into the building by breaking doors and doused the fire after hectic efforts.

In second incident, fire started in electronics godown in Irum Colony and swept through the store within minutes. Electronics appliances of millions of rupees were destroyed in the fire. Reason behind the fire has not been identified.