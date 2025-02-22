Furniture exhibition inaugurated in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated a furniture exhibition organized by the Punjab government in Chiniot.

Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan and DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the event, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that Chiniot is famous all over the world for its furniture and thousands of people are associated with this industry and government is also earning foreign exchange from furniture exports.

He said as federal minister for maritime affairs, I will minimize the shipping costs of furniture exports.

Sheikh added that government is providing employment facilities in the country and due to the good steps of the government, the economy is moving towards improvement and the inflation rate has come down to single digits.

He said that Chiniot is the only constituency in the country where two universities are established and GC University will be inaugurated this week at a cost of two billion.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister inspected various stalls of the furniture exhibition.