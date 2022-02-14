Furniture godown gutted in faisalabad

A furniture godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A furniture godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said here on Monday that fire erupted in the godown due to short-circuit and engulfed the entire surroundings.

The blaze burnt precious material worth million of rupees.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.