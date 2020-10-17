UrduPoint.com
Furniture Industry Has Potential Of Enhancing Exports Manifold: LCCI President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah Saturday said that Pakistan has the potential of enhancing exports of wood furniture manifold, and taking it up to one billion dollars annually if the government supports the sector

Speaking here at the 'Furniture Living Expo' as chief guest, he said the export oriented furniture industry and value-added sectors should be encouraged and facilitated.

He said Pakistan's furniture exports were just $2.6 million while the global furniture trade was touching $90 billion, adding there was a huge potential for Pakistan to enhance its furniture exports to the USA, Germany, UK and France, etc., which were top importers of furniture in the world.

With some innovation in this sector, Pakistan could gain a competitive position in this sector at international level, the LCCI president said, adding "All we need is to modernise our furniture designs and market these articles at competitive price both at national and international levels".

He congratulated organiser Dr Nazish Faisal, chief executive officer (CEO), RF Events, for holding the exhibition and inviting the attention of the authorities concerned for improving prospects of furniture exports and supporting the local market.

The LCCI president said that almost 50 top brands of furniture participated in the 3-day expo from 16th to 18th of October, sponsored by Master Molty Foam. He also appreciated the exhibitors for participating in the expo and showcasing their finest and supreme furniture articles which could be purchased on 50 per cent discount.

