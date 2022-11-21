Furniture provided to 1.35mn students in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided furniture to 1.35 million students in government schools throughout the province.

This was said by Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim while briefing the Minister Education in a meeting here on Monday.

He said that 1.35 million children have been given small and big tablet chairs while work on supplying another 1.3 million tablet chairs of the second phase has been started.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that today is a very happy day for him that he has succeeded in completing a part of the promise that children will now sit on tablet chairs instead of mat.

He further said that strict legal action will be taken against the head of any school where furniture is found dumb in the store room instead of giving it to the children.

The Minister of Education was also briefed regarding the Public Private Partnership in the Department of Education and the Directorate of Professional Development on this occasion.