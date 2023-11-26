Furniture shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A furniture shop was reduced to ashes, in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday the incident took place at Milad Road in Bari Unasi

where a furniture shop caught fire due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material stored in the shop.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire

under control after hectic efforts of many hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.